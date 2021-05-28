﻿ I returned the trust (amanat) that God had given me

I was upset with the situation and we sat down by the wall. At that moment, my eyes fell on the face of the martyr in front of me. I told my cousin that the hair of this martyr is similar to Hassan Ali. I raised myself above the martyr. His face could not be easily identified because he had been martyred for a long time. Hassan Ali had underwent appendectomy and the location of the stitches on his body was clear, so I removed the martyr's clothes and the effects of the operation on his body became clear. Then I looked at the martyr's boots and saw that Hassan Ali Ahmadi Abbas Dastjerdi had written on it.

I was upset with the situation and we sat down by the wall. At that moment, my eyes fell on the face of the martyr in front of me. I told my cousin that the hair of this martyr is similar to Hassan Ali. I raised myself above the martyr. His face could not be easily identified because he had been martyred for a long time. Hassan Ali had underwent appendectomy and the location of the stitches on his body was clear, so I removed the martyr's clothes and the effects of the operation on his body became clear. Then I looked at the martyr's boots and saw that Hassan Ali Ahmadi Abbas Dastjerdi had written on it.

Ashraf Fassihi Dastjerdi

Translator :Azadeh FekrAzad

Martyr Hassan Ali Ahmadi was born on the first of Azar 1967 in Dastjerd, Isfahan. He had two sisters and three brothers. He was on the front for 31 months, during which he was sent three times for operations. Martyr Ahmadi got married in 1984 at the age of 17 and left for the front in the same year. He was in charge of the wireless system until he was martyred on January 25, 1986 in Operation Karbala IV. On February 4, the same year, his body was buried in Golzar shohada of Dastjerd. What follows is a part of the memories of her mother Sakineh Fassihi, her brother Mohammad Ahmadi, and Fatemeh Ahmadi the martyr's sister.

Martyr’s mother

-Your son got married very soon, how old was the martyr when he became a father?

-When he was 15, he said he was going to get married! One day Hassan Ali told me that he has reached the age of duty and he must get married! I looked at him and said it was too early to get married. I told him I would definitely prepare the ground for him to get engaged in time, but he insisted on getting married. Anyway, he got engaged a year later and he started a his common life when he was 17 years old. Hassan Ali was in a hurry to have a baby soon and he kept saying that he should have a remembrance of himself. I said to him, why are you saying these things? He said he would like to have a child that remembers him alive. We were very happy when God blessed us and we realized that God was going to give us a grandson. Hassan Ali was very excited. He used to say that if she was a girl, his name would be Tahereh, and if he was a boy, his name would be Omid. Before the birth of my grandchild, Hassan Ali's cousin named Asghar Fassihi was martyred and Hassan Ali named the child Asghar in memory of his cousin. My grandson was six months old when his father was martyred at the age of 20.



- What is the memory of the martyr left for you?

- Once Hassan Ali came to Dastjerd, we went to his house with his brother Qadir to greet him. When we entered the room, I saw his son Asghar sleeping next to him and he also pretended asleep to see my reaction. I also said to myself that maybe Hassan Ali is asleep, so I did not call him and kissed him slowly and went to sit when I saw Hassan Ali got up and started laughing. He pointed to his throat and said, "Why didn't you kiss here?" I went and kissed his throat several times and put some pistachios in his palm. He laughed and said, "I have to come to your house with my brother Qadir and see where you hid these pistachios." I replied that I did not hide anywhere, whenever you come, take as much as you want from the cupboard and eat. Then he came and sat next to us and it became a memorable night for me

- Tell us about the last meeting with your child.

- The last time he was on leave, he went to Tehran for two days to visit his brothers and relatives and say goodbye to them to go to the front again. In Tehran, when he saw his brother Mohsen, he said, "Look at me! maybe this will be the last time you see me!" On the last trip, all his words smelled of will. I remember it was winter, the weather was cold and a heater lamp was on in the middle of our room. That day I was behind the carpet loom and Hassan Ali was standing at the lamp and was warming his hands. He turned to me and said, "Mom! I want to know what those parents whose children are martyred do and how they are doing!" Then he said: “I am leaving, I have only one order. I took a photo of my child, print it and send it to the front!”. A few days after Hassan Ali went to the front, my cousin, who was on his way to the front, came to our house to say goodbye. I also gave the printed photo of my grandchild to him with some gifts to give to Hassan Ali. Six days later, when Hassan Ali's reply came, every sentence he wrote started with word: mother... All his sentences were full of mother! Mother!



- The body of the martyr was buried by delay, what was the reason?

- As we were told, at the time of Hassan Ali's martyrdom, his license plate was lost, so my son was not easily identified. At first, his body was mistakenly transferred to another village, but at the time of burial, they realized that the body had been incorrectly delivered. Then the body was transferred to Ahvaz, so it took 37 days for my son's body to return to the family. For his identification my eldest son Mohammad, along with a relative, went to Ahvaz Meraj Shohada, they checked all the bodies one by one, but they did not find Hassan Ali. Muhammad told me that inside Meraj Shohada, it was as if a voice was telling him not to leave without his brother. There, Hassan Ali himself showed his face to his brother and was thus identified. When they made sure that the body belonged to Hassan Ali, they told the officials of Meraj Shohada. Anyway, when his body came and I looked at Hassan Ali, I saw that he laughed beautifully at me. Since then, my mood has changed.

Mohammad Ahmadi, brother of a martyr

- Hassan Ali's temperament was such that you feel that one day he will be martyred?

- It is interesting that everyone thought that among all the brothers, I would get martyrdom. Once, when it came to martyrdom, I said: "if any of us three brothers were to be martyred, it would be Hassan Ali”. They said how do you know? I said: “because Hassan Ali‘s all behaviors smell of martyrdom”. Even my parents said I would become a martyr! I said: “neither I nor Mohsen will be martyred, the only person who would be martyred is Hassan Ali”.

- Your mother said that Hassan Ali had asked you to look at his face well during the last meeting, maybe you will not see him again.

- Yes, the last time Hassan Ali came on leave, he said: This is the last meeting and I will not return from the front. I had just bought a house in Tehran and told Hassan Ali’s words to my wife. Because he was sure it was his last vacation, I trusted him. Then I called Hassan Ali, who was in Dastjerd, and invited him to my house. Hassan Ali was very sympathetic to us and wanted us to own the house so that my wife and children would be comfortable. He even gave me his savings and said: Keep this money in your hands and buy a house so that you are not a tenant!. Hassan Ali came to Tehran for our invitation, and the next night we went to Dastjerd with him and two relatives named Haj Sadegh and Haj Ali. When we wanted to return to Tehran, Hassan Ali came to the alley and said to me and Haj Sadegh: Forgive me! This time, when I go to the front, I will not return and I am sure that I will be martyred!







- In which operation was he martyred?

- Hassan Ali participated in Operation Karbala 4 on the island of Umm al-Rasas. That day, as the fighters were advancing, a bullet hit Hassan Ali in the thigh and injured him. When he saw that he could not move, he said to his other comrades: "Help me to get across the water! if I stay here, I will be captured and it is not clear what will happen to me". Some fighters also transported Hassan Ali to the boat, who was martyred on the way.



- Did you identify the body of the martyr?

- I went to Meraj shohada of Tehran, Isfahan and Mashhad for 18 days and wherever I knew there was Meraj shohada, but I did not find Hassan Ali. My cousin and I went to Meraj shohada of Ahvaz. Meraj shohada officials sent every 20 people into the ascension to go and identify their martyrs and after their exit, again they sent another 20 people to identify their martyr. There were about 20 to 30 stretchers on which the bodies of the martyrs were laid and we were looking for Hassan Ali among the martyrs, when suddenly the people behind the door attacked. The person in charge of Ascension kicked everyone out, but I do not know what happened, when he reached us, he pushed us back inside. I was upset with the situation and we sat down by the wall. At that moment, my eyes fell on the face of the martyr in front of me. I told my cousin that the hair of this martyr is similar to Hassan Ali. I raised myself above the martyr. His face could not be easily identified because he had been martyred for a long time. Hassan Ali had underwent appendectomy and the location of the stitches on his body was clear, so I removed the martyr's clothes and the effects of the operation on his body became clear. Then I looked at the martyr's boots and saw that Hassan Ali Ahmadi Abbas Dastjerdi had written on it. My brother, because it was the first body inside the container, when they opened the container door, the hot sun of the south shone on his face, and this sunlight had dried his face. I still have not forgotten that moment after years, and every time I remember that moment, I can not stop crying.

Fatemeh Ahmadi, sister of the martyr

-My cousin Asghar Fassihi had just been martyred when my brother had a child. Hassan Ali also named his son Asghar in honor of my cousin. After a few months, Hassan Ali himself was martyred. Saifullah, my cousin, who was the brother of martyr Asghar Fassihi, was married and God gave him two sons, who named his first child Asghar and his second son in memory of our martyr brother, Hassan Ali. Years later, when Asghar, the son of martyr Hassan Ali, grew up and got married, God gave him a son, who put his father Hassan Ali on his son. In memory of our two martyrs, we have Hassan Ali and Asghar, as well as my aunts family. God willing, these four children will remain steadfast in the path of the martyrs and will be blessed in the end. Of course, I would like to say that some people who wished to have children, appealed to my martyr brother ,Hassan Ali, and named their children Hassan Ali so that the memory of Hassan Ali would live on.







Backbite is forbidden

Let me share a memory of my brother. One day we were sitting together with some women in the family and we were talking when Hassan Ali entered the house. He glanced at us and said, "when you sit together for a while, don't gossip! See that the martyrs go to the truth one by one to preserve the religion of Islam, so backbite is forbidden! Never backbite!” Hassan Ali was very disgusted with backbite and hearing gossip. After my brother's martyrdom, I told my mother that Hassan Ali had many traces of martyrdom. Now that I remember his words and behaviors, I see that his morals and behavior were like those of the martyrs and he lived according to them.