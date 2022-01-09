﻿ نامه حاج قاسم به دخترش همراه با ترجمه انگلیسی

بسم الله الرحمن الرحیم



In the name of God

the Compassionate, the Merciful





آیا این آخرین سفر من است یا تقدیرم چیز دیگری است که هر چه باشد در رضایش راضی‌ام.





Is this my last trip or is my fate something else!

Whatever it is, I am satisfied with his (God's) satisfaction!



در این سفر برای تو می‌نویسم تا در دلتنگی‌های بدون من یادگاری برایت باشد. شاید هم حرف به درد بخوری در آن یافتی که به کارت آید.





I am writing to you on this journey to be a memory for you in your nostalgia, without me.

You may find something useful in it that works for you.







هر بار که ســفر را آغاز می‌کنم احساس می‌کنم دیگر نمی‌بینمتان. بارها در طول مســیر چهره‌های پر از محبتتان را یکی یکی جلوی چشمانم مجسم کرده‌ام و بارها قطرات اشکی به یادتان ریخته‌ام. دلتنگتان شده‌ام، به خدا ســپردمتان.





Every time I start a journey, I feel I'll never see you again.

Many times along the way, I have imagined your full-of-love faces one by one, before my eyes, and many times I have shed tears of remembrance of you all, missed you all, and entrusted you to God.





اگرچه کمتر فرصت ابراز محبت یافته‌ام و نتوانستم آن عشق درونی خودم را به شما برسانم اما عزیزم هرگز دیده‌ای کسی جلوی آینه خود را ببیند و به چشمان خود بگوید دوستتان دارم! کمتر اتفاق می‌افتد اما چشمانش برایش باارزش‌ترینند. شما چشمان منید. چه بر زبان بیاورم و چه نیاورم برایم عزیزید. بیش از بیست سال است که شما را همیشه نگران دارم و خداوند تقدیر کرده این جان پایان نپذیرد و شما همیشه خواب خوف ببینید.





Although I've had less opportunity to express my feelings and I could not convey my inner love to you, but my darling! Have you ever seen someone in front of a mirror seeing himself and saying to his eyes, "I love you."?

It rarely happens, but his eyes are most precious to him.

You are my eyes!

Whether I express or not, you are dear to me!

I have always worried you for more than twenty years, and God has destined that this life continue and you always dream of fear.



دخترم هر چه در این عالم فکر می‌کنم و کرده‌ام که بتوانم کار دیگری بکنم تا شما را کمتر نگران کنم، دیدم نمی‌توانم و این به دلیل علاقه من به نظامی‌گری نبوده و نیست. به دلیل شغل هم نبوده و نخواهد بود. به دلیل اجبار یا اصرار کسی نبوده است و نیست. نه دخترم، من هرگز حاضر نیستم به خاطر شغل، مسئولیت، اصرار یا اجبار حتی یک لحظه شما را نگران کنم، چه برسد به حذف یا گریاندن شما.







My Daughter!

The more in this world I thought that I could do something else to make you less worried, the more I realized that I could not!

And this was not and is not because of my interest in militarism.

It has not been and will not be because of the job. It was not and is not due to coercion or insistence of anyone.

No my daughter! I am never willing to worry you because of job, responsibility, insistence or compulsion even for a moment, let alone removing you or making you cry!





من دیدم هرکس در این عالم راهی برای خود انتخاب کرده است؛ یکی علم می‌آموزد و دیگری علم می‌آموزاند. یکی تجارت می‌کند کسی دیگر زراعت می‌کند و میلیون‌ها راه یا بهتر است بگویم به عدد هر انسان یک راه وجود دارد و هر کس راهی را برای خود برگزیده است.





I saw that everyone in this world has chosen a path for himself; one teaches and the other learns. One trades, another farms, and there are millions of ways, or better to say, there is a way for every human being, and everyone has chosen a way for himself.





من دیدم چه راهی را می‌بایست انتخاب کنم. با خود اندیشیدم و چند موضوع را مرور کردم و از خود پرسیدم اولا طول این راه چقدر است، انتهای آن‌ها کجاست، فرصت من چقدر است و اساساً مقصد من چیست.





What path should I choose! I thought and reviewed several issues and asked myself: how long this road is! Where its end is! How much my opportunity is and where my destination is!



دیدم من موقتم و همه موقت هستند. چند روزی می‌مانند و می‌روند. بعضی‌ها چند سال برخی‌ها ده سال اما کمتر کسی به یک ‌صد سال می‌رسد. اما همه می‌روند و همه موقتند.





I realized that I am temporary and everyone is temporary.

They stay a few days and then leave. Some a few years, some ten years, but few reach one hundred years. Everyone goes and everyone is temporary.

دیدم تجارت بکنم عاقبت آن عبارت است از مقداری سکه براق‌شده و چند خانه و چند ماشین. اما آن‌ها هیچ تأثیری بر سرنوشت من در این مسیر ندارد.



I saw that if I trade, the result is some shiny coins and a few houses and a few cars...

But they have no effect on my fate in this direction.



فکر کردم برای شــما زندگی کنم دیدم برایم خیلی مهم‌اید و ارزشمندید به طوری که اگر به شما درد برسد همه وجودم را درد فرا می‌گیرد. اگر بر شما مشکلی وارد شود من خودم را در میان شــعله‌های آتش می‌بینم.





I thought to live for you, I realized that you are so important and valuable to me that if you are in pain, my whole being would be in pain; If you have a problem, I find myself in the flames...





اگر شما روزی ترکم کنید بند بند وجودم فرو می‌ریزد. اما دیدم چگونه می‌توانم حلال این خوف و نگرانی‌هایم باشم.



If you leave me one day, the particles of my being will collapse.

But I saw how I could overcome my fears and anxieties!





دیدم من باید به کسی متصل شوم که این مهم مرا علاج کند و او جز خدا نیست. این ارزش و گنجی که شما گل‌های وجودم هســتید با ثروت و قدرت قابل حفظ کردن نیست.





I found that I had to connect with someone who would cure this important matter for me, and he is none other than God!

The value and treasure of you as the flowers of my existence, cannot be preserved with wealth and power!





وگرنه باید ثروتمندان و قدرتمندان از مــردن خود جلوگیــری کنند و یا ثروت و قدرتشــان مانع مرض‌های صعب‌العلاجشان شود و از در بستر افتادگی جلوگیری نماید. من خدا را انتخاب کرده‌ام و راه او را.







Otherwise, the rich and powerful must prevent themselves from dying, or their wealth and power must prevent their incurable diseases and prevent them from falling into bed!

I have chosen God and His way!





اولین بار است که به این جمله اعتراف می‌کنــم؛ هرگز نمی‌خواســتم نظامی شــوم، هرگز از مدرج شــدن خوشــم نمی‌آمد.



This is the first time I have confessed to this sentence:

"I never wanted to be a military man! I never liked having military ranks!"





من کلمه زیبای قاسم را که از دهان پاک آن بسیجی پاسدار شهید برمی‌خاست بر [هر] منصبی ترجیح می‌دهم. دوست داشتم و دارم قاسم بدون پسوند یا پیشوند باشم.





"I prefer the beautiful word 'Qasem', which came from the pure mouth of the martyred Basiji to [any] position!"

I wanted to be "Qasem" without any suffix or prefix!







لذا وصیت کردم روی قبرم فقط بنویسید سرباز قاسم، آن هم نه قاسم سلیمانی که گنده‌گویی است و بار خورجین را سنگین می‌کند.



Therefore, in my will, I asked you to just write on my grave: Soldier Qasem!

Not Qasem Soleimani either! That's exaggeration! And it weighs down the saddlebag!







عزیزم! از خدا خواستم همه‌ شریان‌های وجودم را و همه‌ مویرگ‌هایم را مملو از عشق به خودش کند. وجودم را لبریز از عشق خودش کند.





My Darling! I've asked God to fill all the arteries of my being and all my capillaries with love for himself; to fill my being with his love!





این راه را انتخاب نکردم که آدم بکشم، تو میدانی من قادر به دیدن بریدن سر مرغی هم نیستم.

من اگر سلاح به دست گرفته‌ام برای ایستادن در مقابل آدمکشان است نه برای آدم کشتن.





I did not choose this way to kill, you know I can not see the beheading of a chicken.



If I have taken a weapon, it is to stand against the murderer, not to kill!







خود را سرباز در خانه هر مسلمانی می‌بینم که در معرض خطر است و دوست دارم خداوند این قدرت را به من بدهد که بتوانم از تمام مظلومان عالم دفاع کنم.



I see myself as a soldier at the door of every Muslim's home who is in danger, and I would like God to give me the strength to be able to defend all the oppressed in the world.







نه برای اسلام عزیز جان بدهم که جانم قابل آن را ندارد، نه برای شیعه‌ مظلوم که ناقابل‌تر از آنم، نه نه...



I give my life neither for dear Islam since my life does not have such value, nor for the oppressed Shiites since I am too unvalued for that...

No! No!



بلکه برای آن طفل وحشت‌زده بی‌پناهی که هیچ ملجئی برایش نیست، برای آن زن بچه به سینه چسبانده هراسان و برای آن آواره در حال فرار و تعقیب، که خطی خون پشت سر خود بر جای گذاشته است می‌جنگم.





But also I would fight for that terrified, helpless child for whom there is no refuge!

I am fighting for that frightened woman who is clinging child to her chest!



I am fighting for that fleeing displaced person, who has left a trace of blood behind him!

عزیزم من متعلق به آن سپاهی هستم که نمی‌خوابد و نباید بخوابد تا دیگران در آرامش بخوابند.

بگذار آرامش من فدای آرامش آنان بشود و بخوابند.





My dear! I do belong to that army that does not sleep and should not sleep so that others can sleep in peace!



Let my peace be sacrificed to their peace and let them sleep.





دختر عزیزم، شما در خانه من در امان و با عزت و افتخار زندگی می‌کنید.

چه کنم برای آن دختر بی‌پناهی که هیچ فریادرسی ندارد و آن طفل گریان که هیچ چیز... که هیچ چیز ندارد و همه چیز خود را از دست داده است.



My dear daughter! You live safely and with dignity in my house.



What can I do for that homeless girl who has no savior and for that crying child who has nothing ... who has nothing and has lost everything!





پس شما مرا نذر خود کنید و به او واگذار نمایید.

بگذارید بروم، بروم و بروم.

چگونه می‌توانم بمانم در حالی که همه قافله من رفته است و من جا مانده‌ام.





So make me your vow and leave me to him (God)!



Let me go, go and go!



How can I stay while all my caravan members are gone and I am left behind!







دخترم خیلی خسته‌ام.

سی سال است نخوابیده‌ام اما دیگر نمی‌خواهم بخوابم.



My Daughter! I am very tired. I have not slept for thirty years, but I do not want to sleep anymore.







من در چشمان خود نمک می‌ریزم که پلک‌هایم جرأت بر هم آمدن نداشته باشــد تا نکند در غفلت من آن طفل بی‌پناه را سر ببرند.



I pour salt in my eyes so that my eyelids do not dare to come together so that in my negligence, enemies do not behead that helpless child!







وقتی فکر می‌کنم آن دختر هراسان تویی، نرجس اســت، زینب است و آن نوجوان و جوان در مسلخ خوابانده که در حال سر بریده شدن است حسینم و رضایم است از من چه توقعی دارید؟



What do you expect from me when I imagine, that scared girl is you, is Narges, is Zeinab and that teenager and young man, lying in the slaughterhouse, who is being beheaded is my Hussein and Reza?







نظاره‌گر باشم؟ بی‌خیال باشم؟ تاجر باشم؟ نه من نمی‌توانم اینگونه زندگی بکنم.

"والسلام علیکم و رحمت‌الله"





Should I watch? Should I be indifferent? Should I be a businessman?



No, I cannot live like this!



May God's Peace and Mercy be upon you!